At their regular study session Monday, Franklin County commissioners plan to brainstorm where to allocate remaining funds from the county's CARES Act Direct Aid Spending Plan. According to Derek Brown, Franklin County administrator, the remaining funds amount to approximately $100,000.

"As county staff have began working through the process of getting firm quotes, making purchases, etc., we have discovered that there may be a surplus of funds that need allocated," Brown said in an agenda note to commissioners. "The purpose of (the) discussion is to generate potential ideas for those funds."

On August 12, commissioners approved Franklin County's CARES Act Direct Aid Spending Plan, which included the distribution of over $5.2 million in federal funds to area governments, schools and community based programs. County staff worked with the county's retained consultant, Witt O'Brien, to formulate the approved plan.

The commission's next scheduled regular meeting is Wednesday