The Topeka Zoo is hoping to raise about $150,000 to help recoup losses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The zoo, which had to cancel fundraising events because of the pandemic, will host a virtual fundraiser from 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 10. The fundraiser can be watched live on the zoo’s Facebook or Youtube pages.

The live event will have animal encounters and a performance by the band Departure. Fred Patton, vice president of the board for Friends of the Topeka Zoo, said he is inviting a small group of friends to watch the event at his house. He said he hopes people "still try to have that fun experience with friends even though it is a live, virtual event."

The zoo experienced a $393,000 total shortfall. Brendan Wiley, director of the Topeka Zoo, said in an Oct. 1 emailed statement the zoo is down $150,000 in onsite fundraising, down $107,000 in membership dues, down $40,000 in rental income and down $96,000 in concessions.

Patton said the zoo was hoping to cover the cost of the Japanese Gardens by renting it out "virtually nonstop." But the gardens have not been busy because of the pandemic.

FOTZ did receive $172,500 from both the Payroll Protection Program and state and county CARES Act funding, Wiley said. FOTZ also delayed hiring vacant positions and deferred some purchases until 2021 to save an additional $57,000.

Wiley said the zoo is down a net amount of $163,500.

"While it is a lot of revenue that we have lost out on, we have confidence that there will be people stepping up up until that date and that evening to support us," said Shelby Rezelle, development manager for Friends of the Topeka Zoo.

Rezelle said it is nerve wracking to rely on one night to raise funds instead of having multiple events throughout the year.

Rezelle said fundraising is open now. People can go online and bid on or purchase items to help the zoo. Some items, like breakfast with the animals, can be bought by multiple people because staff can repeat the event, but some events can only be purchased by one person.

Bidders can also purchase the "Famous Fred Patton Party," and get a tour of the zoo by Patton. Guests will tour the zoo, feed animals and learn about the Japanese Garden and Camp Cowabunga.

Patton said there is something for everyone to bid on as Chiefs memorabilia is also available for purchase.

Rezelle said people can also purchase shirts for $25 if they are not interested in bidding on anything.

"Anything big, small, it all matters. It all goes to that goal," Rezelle said.

Rezelle said people can send the zoo "items of value" that can be included in the auction. Those items could be private experience, lessons or gift certificates.

She said FOTZ will need any item by Thursday, Oct. 8, so it can be photographed and put online in time for the fundraiser. Items can be dropped off at the zoo anytime between 9-5 p.m. daily.

The zoo will also host a 33-night, Zoo Lights event starting Nov. 27. Patton said this fundraiser comes at a perfect time because people are looking for ways to have fun while remaining socially distanced.

"This fundraising goal isn’t about getting or providing something new. It’s about not having to make program reductions," Wiley said in the email. "If we can hit $150,000 everyone will feel it is a success. If we get closer to $200,000 that gets us that much closer to business as normal in 2021."