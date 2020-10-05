The 2020 inductees to the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame have been announced.

Since 2002, Boot Hill Museum has been home to the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame and each year, five or more legendary cowboys or cowgirls have been inducted.

For the 2020 inductees, the committee named four men and one woman.

The inductees are:

• John E. "Cowboy Jack" Steinmitz, formerly of Dodge City, Cowboy Entertainer.

• Charles "Walter" Couch, of Kingsdown, Cowboy Historian.

• Orson E. "Bud" Alexander, formerly of Council Grove, Cowboy Rancher/Cattleman.

• Faye Louise (Peck) Heath, formerly of Junction City, Rodeo Cowgirl.

• Keith L. Downer, of Garden City, Working Cowboy.

The induction ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Mariah Gallery in Boot Hill Museum.

The ceremony is open to the public and tickets are $25. Reservations can be made by calling Boot Hill Museum and can be streamed via Facebook Live.

For more information, contact museum executive director Lara Brehm at 620-227-8188.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.