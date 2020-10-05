The Dodge City High School cross country team competed in the Newton Invitational on Oct. 3.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the meet was run in two sections with the times combined to determine individual places and team scores.

The Lady Demon’s finished second behind class 5A number 1 ranked Maize South.

Individual medal winners for DCHS were Serenity Larson 5th, Norma Rodriguez 8th and Daisy Orozco 11th.

Varsity Results Team Scores

1st Maize South 40

2nd Dodge City 66

3rd Great Bend 91

4th Andover 108

5th Goddard Eisenhower 138

6th Valley Center 152

7th Liberal 203

8th Wamego 208

9th Garden City 217

10th Newton 239

Campus, Andover Central, Classical School of Wichita and McPherson did not have complete teams.

Individual results for DCHS

5th Serenity Larson 20:00

8th Norma Rodriguez 20:12

11th Daisy Orozco 20:30

22nd Karina Herrera 21:21

24th Andrea Yates 21:29

33rd Anna Ridgway 22:01

41st Mariela Lopez 22:44

Junior Varsity Results Team Scores

1st Maize South 27

2nd Dodge City 52

3rd Andover 84

4th Valley Center 105

5th Andover Central 121

6th Garden City 154

Individual results for DCHS JV

6th Yessica Dozal 23:06

7th Karina Estrada 23:14

9th Fantasy Delira 23:20

14th Isabel Sandoval 23:46

16th Vanessa Rivero 24:00

17th Mariah Biltz 24:04

18th Jessica Felts 24:07

30th Emma Rohr 24:52

32nd Camila Castanon 25:02

33rd Sarah Arraiga 25:03

35th Alondra Gonzalez 25:09

36th Ashley Arroyo 25:23

37th Yareli Lopez 25:23

48th Antonia Pablo 26:19

55th Daisy Hernandez 27:16

56th Grace Pelton 27:24

57th Mia Rayo 27:31

65th Emily Jimenez 28:22

66th Natalie Jimenez 28:30

67th Deysi Ponce 28:32