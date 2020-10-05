After a recent spike with COVID-19, Manor of the Plains in Dodge City completed mass tests of residents and employees on Sept. 30, which ended with all receiving negative test results.

According to Manor of the Plains marketing director Brittany Gladbach, 139 residents and employees were tested.

"We are excited to have all negative tests," said Manor of the Plains executive director John Van Hook. "We know only too well that with this pandemic, it’s often one step forward and two steps backward. We will continue to work diligently to keep our residents and employees safe and healthy.

"We so appreciate the patience of our residents and their families during this difficult time."

Currently the Ford County Health Department has recommended only testing residents if there is an additional employee positive discovered through its ongoing surveillance testing or a resident displays signs or symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

"We will continue surveillance testing twice next week as Ford County’s positivity rate remains above 10 percent," Gladbach said. "The community will continue to be considered a COVID-19 cluster until 28 days have passed since the community’s last positive case."

Preventive measures will remain in place for combating COVID-19, such as wearing personal protective equipment as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, employee screenings as they arrive for work and monitoring residents for signs and symptoms.

"We encourage all staff members to follow CDC guidelines and best practices as these are continually updated," Gladbach said. "We educate all staff to stay at home if they are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness or not feeling well.

"Residents will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms of respiratory illness and other COVID-19 symptoms during each shift."

