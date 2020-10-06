October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and in doing its mission to advocate for those affected by domestic violence, the Crisis Center of Dodge City will be hosting an event Saturday in Wright Park.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is available to all ages.

There will be music and food provided by taco trucks, as well as other COVID-19-mindful activities, including pumpkin decorating and scavenger hunts with prizes for participants.

In 1987, October officially began to be observed as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and additionally that same year saw the installment of the first toll-free domestic violence hotline.

According to statistics provided by the National Domestic Violence Hotline, more than 12 million people are victims of domestic violence, including stalking, rape and physical violence.

Women between the ages of 18 and 35 experience domestic violence the most.

The Crisis Center of Dodge City is a dedicated organization that helps advocate for people affected by domestic violence and can be reached by calling 620-225-6987.

People interested in helping honor survivors of domestic violence and looking to volunteer with the Crisis Center may visit www.dodgecitycrisiscenter.com for more information.