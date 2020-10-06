On Friday, Oct. 2, Ford County added 40 new cases of COVID-19 with a case rate of 87.5 per 1,000 people, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

There were 179 new tests conducted with a testing rate of 310.7 per 1,000 people.

Two new hospitalizations were added with one new ICU admission and one new patient discharge.

On Monday the KDHE report stated Ford County added 44 new cases giving a case rate of 88.8 per 1,000 out of 142 tests conducted giving a testing rate of 315.0 per 1,000 people, which continues to be the highest in the state.

As of Monday there were two new hospitalizations since Friday with one new ICU admission and no new patient discharges.

Due to tracking issues with nursing homes, it is unknown exactly where the death total is, according to Ford County physician's adviser Dr. R.C. Trotter.

On Oct. 2, Dodge City Public Schools showed 20 active cases, according to its website.

• Alternative Education showed three staff members tested positive.

• Bright Beginnings showed one student.

• Comanche Middle School showed one student.

• Dodge City High School showed three students and one staff.

• Dodge City Middle School showed one student and two staff.

• Linn Elementary showed one staff.

• Miller Elementary showed one student and two staff.

• Northwest Elementary showed one staff.

• Ross Elementary showed one student.

• Sunnyside Elementary showed one student and the district offices showed one staff member.

