City commissioners approved the scheduling of a public hearing to establish a Rural Housing Incentive District for a new housing development that will address the need for more housing in Dodge City.

The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, during the city commission meeting at City Hall.

The Casa Del Rio housing project is located south on Pheasant Street west of 14th Avenue and will consist of 23 new residences.

The public hearing was approved with a 5-0 vote.

The police department will be receiving six new cruisers — two in 2020 and four in 2021.

According to city finance director Nicole May, the city is budgeted to purchase three for 2020 in the amount of $123,651 from Lopp Motors. The vehicles were approved with a 5-0 vote and the other three vehicles next year will have to be put out for a re-bid.

Commissioners also tabled a discussion regarding the 2021 Special Sales Tax budget until city commissioners can meet with Ford County commissioners at a joint meeting to go over the budget together.

Due to COVID-19, there has not been a joint commissioners meeting since 2019.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.