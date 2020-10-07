Dodge City Community College’s 85th anniversary celebration, taking place on Oct. 18, is set to pose a festive itinerary.

All the following events will take place at the Little Theatre at DCCC unless specified otherwise.

At 2 p.m., people will be able to tour a College History Exhibit inside the Little Theatre Gallery.

At 3 p.m., patrons will be able to witness a helicopter landing in front of the Little Theatre.

Following at 3:30 p.m., a more formal welcome will be held, along with a pep rally, with words by Dodge City Community College president Harold Nolte and performances by the DCCC cheer team and concert choir.

At 3:50 p.m., DCCC Athletic Director Jacob Ripple will follow with a mascot celebration.

At 4:05 p.m., Mayor Joyce Warshaw and U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall will give closing remarks.