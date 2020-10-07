After two weekends of soft openings, Hutchinson’s Fox Theatre is back in the weekend movie business and planning on concerts, too.

This weekend, "The Way I See It" features former Hutchinson News photographer Pete Souza’s career as the former chief official White House photographer for Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama.

The film is wrapped around Souza’s total access and top clearances to the president of the United States. The film will be shown on the big screen at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 11.

Interrupting weekend movies at the Fox is the return of live music to the theater’s stage after more than seven months. Riders in the Sky is coming to Hutchinson’s Fox on Friday, Nov. 6, for two shows, at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Riders agreed to the two-show concept to help with social distancing in the theater. What began as a celebration of classic Western music and an evening of hilarity has become a legend that, after 40 years, shows no signs of slowing down. Riders in the Sky has more than 7,200 appearances, including 35 years on the Grand Ole Opry, 40 record albums and tours of all 50 states and all over the world.

Fox personnel are limiting movie seating by closing half of the rows. Concerts are limited to 400 seats per show. The Fox is asking that ticket holders to the original 8 p.m. Riders show come to the 9 p.m. show or call and exchange tickets for the 6 p.m. show.

In order to achieve appropriate social distancing, Fox ushers will seat guests as they arrive.

The Fox remains a mask mandatory venue to ensure safety for everyone. If someone forgets a mask at home, they will be available at the door. Everyone is asked to respect social distancing, including while in lines for tickets, concessions, restrooms and within the lobby.

Tickets for "The Way I See It" are available at the door 45 minutes before the film. Tickets to Riders in the Sky are available at the Fox Box Office or by calling 1-877-FOX-SHOW from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and online at www.hutchinsonfox.com.