There's good and bad news concerning the recent movement of RCAT's transfer station from the Hutchinson Mall to Walmart’s parking lot.

The decision seems to have been made to provide fewer transfers and more direct service to Walmart, plus improve safety by eliminating dropping off and picking up passengers at the stores' front doors. All of that is good since riders destined for Walmart often had to change buses before arriving. Changing traffic and shopping patterns also make Walmart more logical for bus-switching.

The bad news is that only para-transfer buses now stop at the stores' two main entrances. You have to pay $2 each way for direct door step service and some of the elderly and disabled who ride Reno County's public transportation find it difficult to come up with the extra money. Even worse are the additional walking distance from the new transfer station, just east of the property's gas station, and Walmart entrances.

If you are a senior or handicapped, 120 steps to the pharmacy entrance, especially during inclement weather, isn't easy and seemingly avoidable with better decision making. Walmart may eventually reopen their garden center entrance, only 70 steps away, but until that happens, forcing passengers to walk 120 steps in bad weather and dodge parking lot and storefront traffic is both exhausting and dangerous.

While no longer allowing route buses to stop at front doors improves safety concerns from congestion and accident potential, the additional hardships for some riders in getting to and from the new transfer point, often with heavy loads of groceries and other purchases, seems to negate some if not most of the benefits.

Walmart management says they didn't ask for the change but appreciate less congestion at their entrances and are happy to work with the county on providing transfer station space. There were no discussions on creating a safer and more convenient drop off and pick up point midway between the stores' two main entrances, where seemingly route buses could still stop without forcing the elderly and disabled to walk extra distances, especially in bad weather.

RCAT has a track record of seemingly making it more difficult than necessary for some of its riders. Route buses still refuse to take passengers closer to the East 30th Dillon Marketplace, stopping only along 30th Street rather than use a more convenient parking lot gazebo near a store entrance. This forces shoppers to walk more than a block each way. Traveling to Walmart is at least better than reaching Dillons’ busiest store, say some RCAT riders.

Barbara Lillyhorn, RCAT’s Director, says a partially enclosed shelter may eventually be built at the new transfer station, making it easier for Walmart shoppers. But there is currently no funding or timetable for such an improvement. Thanks to state incompetence and bureaucracy -- which funds most of RCATs operations -- plans for up to 15 smaller shelters at various pickup points around town have been delayed for nearly two years.

And while critiquing local bus service its now approaching 24 months since RCAT was asked to simply post bus scheduling and arrival times on current shelters where riders can wait. Apparently it’s asking too much to show new riders the days and time service is available. Most of the time buses are anything but crowded and you would think small and inexpensive things like informing people of when buses are coming by might increase ridership, something RCAT says it strives to do. Refusing to post schedules and making passengers walk an extra 120 steps don't get the job done.

Dan Deming, former general manager of Hutchinson radio station KWBW and former Reno County Commissioner, can be reached at 620-960-6733 or dan.deming2@gmail.com.