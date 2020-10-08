When Tommie Estes Jr. announced to Dodge City and Ford County officials his intention of stepping down as manager of Dodge City Raceway Park, the entities began looking for his replacement.

"A Request for Qualifications (RFQ) was published at the end of September following Tommie Estes Jr.'s decision to step down from the position after 10 years of service," city public information officer Abbey Martin said. "As noted in the RFQ, the City and County are seeking proposals from experienced organizations or firms interested in managing, operating and promoting the DCRP on their behalf."

For those interested in seeking the position, visit the city of Dodge City website at www.dodgecity.org and by selecting the "Bid Postings" link for the request for qualifications, specifications and other pertinent information.

Deadline for submission for the position is 5 p.m. Nov. 2.

"As a supplement to the RFQ process, two surveys have also been published to gain feedback from drivers and spectators to determine which aspects of a proposal may be most beneficial to those that the racetrack serves and bring in new individuals to the facility," Martin said. "The surveys can be found on the City of Dodge City Facebook page or in the News Flash section of their website."

