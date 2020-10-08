In an effort to bring connections together between law enforcement and the communities they serve, the National Faith & Blue Weekend event will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the American Legion, 101 S. Nebraska Ave. in Bucklin.

There will be prayer and fellowship at the event.

"Communities are stronger and safer when residents and law enforcement professionals can relate as ordinary people with shared values, hopes, and dreams," the Faith & Blue statement said. "The partners who are a part of National Faith & Blue Weekend believe we can find ways to work together around our many commonalities instead of being divided by our differences."

According to Faith & Blue, area pastors and congregations are encouraged to have a moment of prayer for their respective communities and law enforcement officials during Sunday morning services.

Communities are encouraged to wear blue as well as light their neighborhoods in blue during the weekend.

"We want area law enforcement to know that we appreciate their service to our communities," The Faith & Blue Committee of Ford County said in a news release. "And we hope that this event will serve as a means of bringing law enforcement and communities together in a shared purpose of strengthening their communities."

