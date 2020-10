NEWTON – Harvey County Republicans are hosting a meet and greet with several Republican candidates on Oct. 17 in Newton.

Candidates expected to attend the event include House Dist. 72 candidate Avery Anderson, Dist. 74 Rep. Stephen Owens, Dist. 31 Sen. Carolyn McGinn, and U.S. Rep. Ron Estes.

The event begins at 11 a.m. at 423 N. Main St.

Organizers expect Estes to arrive at 2 p.m.