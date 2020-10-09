City of Dodge City staff has received notice from BNSF Railroad that they will be closing railroad crossings at 11th Avenue beginning the morning of Monday, Oct. 12.

Then on Wednesday, Oct. 14, they will close the Matt Down Lane crossing. The crossings are anticipated to remain closed for two to three weeks.

During this time drivers will need to find alternative routes. Options for those needing to use the 11th Avenue crossing may go to either the 4th Avenue or 14th Avenue crossings.

Those needing to cross at Matt Down Lane should use the 14th Avenue or 108 Road crossing.

Questions and more information may be addressed to BNSF Railroad through Eric Venard at 620-227-5953.