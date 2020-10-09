Patience has paid off for the Dodge City High School debate team as a team of eight Dodge City debaters were able to place fifth overall in the Pittsburg Virtual Debate Tournament held last weekend at Pittsburg High School.

According to DCHS debate coach Steve Ray, the team posted a combined 10-6 record in four rounds against 28 schools with 89 teams who competed with the Demon Debaters.

Placing fifth among 42 novice teams was the duo of Brennan Carbajal and Salvador Martinez who posted a 3-1 record leading the way for DCHS.

Carbajal had a nearly perfect speaker score of seven for the day and was judged the top debater in two of the four rounds.

Martinez matched his teammate with seven speaker points and was never ranked below the second best speaker in the round.

The novice team of Erica Rodriguez and Maybelline Morales logged a 3-1 mark on the day finishing ninth in their division. Rodriguez marked seven speaker points with Morales tallying nine.

With their scores Rodriguez and Morales made Dodge City only one of two schools to place two pairs in the top 10.

The four novice team members had made their debuts in competitive debate according to Ray.

For varsity, the team of Joel Soto and Paris Rivas finished with a 2-2 ledger with both losses to teams that finished in the top four.

Maria Cruz and Autumn Klein also finished 2-2 on the day but did not qualify for medals, marking the first time the duo came away from a tournament empty-handed.

Next up, the DCHS debate team will compete in the Lyons/Sterling Invitational Tournament.

