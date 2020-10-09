In honor of celebrating the Kansas 48 Hours of 4-H Service Challenge, the Lucky Clover 4-H Club will be hosting a coat drive Oct. 10 at Beauty Villa in Dodge City.

The 48 Hours of 4-H Service Challenge is celebrated at the end of the National 4-H Week, which runs from Oct. 4-10.

"It’s 48 hours that are just to show how proud we are of being 4-Hers," said Morgan Mink, who has been a member of the Lucky Clover 4-H Club for seven years.

The Lucky Clover 4-H Club will accept clean, gently used coats, and all coats will be donated to the Crisis Center after the event.

Mink said the idea for the coat drive came from the fact that winter is approaching and that with so many people being out of work because of COVID-19 and still struggling financially, people might have trouble paying for coats.

"We just thought people could use it," said Mink.

The Lucky Clover 4-H Club is a local organization regularly active in Ford County and made up of various members of all ages, from elementary school to high-school graduates.

With the exception of this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lucky Clover 4-H usually participates in booth contests with other 4-H clubs.

Beauty Villa is located at 2600 Central Ave, Suite No. 9, and the coat drive will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kansas Ford County 4-H is a community network program for growing families in urban and rural areas.

Ford County residents wanting to get involved in 4-H may contact the Ford County Extension Office at 620-682-5530 or visit www.joinkansas4-h.org.