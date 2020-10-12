The Dodge City High School Lady Demons cross country team competed in the Salina Invitational on Saturday.
The Lady Demons came up short to the Maize South Mavs for the third time this year, finishing 2nd in the 10 school meet. The team was again led by Serenity Larson in 5th place and Norma Rodriguez in 10th.
The next outing for the team will be the Western Athletic Conference championship to be hosted by Liberal High School on Thursday.
"We are now entering the championship portion of our season with WAC, regional and state coming up," said coach Brian Lenz. "We are in position to give ourselves a chance to win WAC. The meet should be a close one as we have split with Great Bend on the season and Hays has been close behind. I’m looking for a competitive and exciting race on Thursday."
Team Results from Salina
1st Maize South 25
2nd Dodge City 74
3rd Shawnee Mission North 78
4th Hays 91
5th Salina South 123
6th Goddard Eisenhower 136
7th Junction City 179
8th Trinity Academy 229
No full team: Salina Central and Clay Center
Dodge City results 5 kilometer
5th Serenity Larson 19:53
10th Norma Rodriguez 20:19
13th Andrea Yates 20:37
16th Daisy Orozco 20:47
30th Anna Ridgway 21:42
31st Karin Herrera 22:03
43rd Mariela Lopez 23:04
61 runners in the race
Junior Varsity Results
Team Results
1st Maize South 27
2nd Hays 34
3rd Dodge City 64
4th Junction City 127
Dodge City jv results 5 kilometer
7th Yessica Dozal 22:41
13th Karina Estrada 23:09
16th Isabel Sandoval 23:17
17th Mariah Biltz 23:17
18th Jessica Felts 23:27
23rd Emma Rohr 24:24
26th Yareli Lopez 24:55
29th Ashley Arroyo 25:07
31st Vanessa Rivero 25:17
32nd Camila Castanon 25:22
37th Alondra Gonzalez 25:42
38th Sarah Arraiga 25:55
40th Bianey Avila 26:15
45th Emily Jimenez 27:38
46th Gisel Dominguez 27:44
47th Mia Rayo 28:00
49th Deysi Ponce 28:22
50th Natalie Jimenez 28:38
51st Grace Pelton 28:56
62 runners