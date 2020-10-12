The Dodge City High School Lady Demons cross country team competed in the Salina Invitational on Saturday.

The Lady Demons came up short to the Maize South Mavs for the third time this year, finishing 2nd in the 10 school meet. The team was again led by Serenity Larson in 5th place and Norma Rodriguez in 10th.

The next outing for the team will be the Western Athletic Conference championship to be hosted by Liberal High School on Thursday.

"We are now entering the championship portion of our season with WAC, regional and state coming up," said coach Brian Lenz. "We are in position to give ourselves a chance to win WAC. The meet should be a close one as we have split with Great Bend on the season and Hays has been close behind. I’m looking for a competitive and exciting race on Thursday."

Team Results from Salina

1st Maize South 25

2nd Dodge City 74

3rd Shawnee Mission North 78

4th Hays 91

5th Salina South 123

6th Goddard Eisenhower 136

7th Junction City 179

8th Trinity Academy 229

No full team: Salina Central and Clay Center

Dodge City results 5 kilometer

5th Serenity Larson 19:53

10th Norma Rodriguez 20:19

13th Andrea Yates 20:37

16th Daisy Orozco 20:47

30th Anna Ridgway 21:42

31st Karin Herrera 22:03

43rd Mariela Lopez 23:04

61 runners in the race

Junior Varsity Results

Team Results

1st Maize South 27

2nd Hays 34

3rd Dodge City 64

4th Junction City 127

Dodge City jv results 5 kilometer

7th Yessica Dozal 22:41

13th Karina Estrada 23:09

16th Isabel Sandoval 23:17

17th Mariah Biltz 23:17

18th Jessica Felts 23:27

23rd Emma Rohr 24:24

26th Yareli Lopez 24:55

29th Ashley Arroyo 25:07

31st Vanessa Rivero 25:17

32nd Camila Castanon 25:22

37th Alondra Gonzalez 25:42

38th Sarah Arraiga 25:55

40th Bianey Avila 26:15

45th Emily Jimenez 27:38

46th Gisel Dominguez 27:44

47th Mia Rayo 28:00

49th Deysi Ponce 28:22

50th Natalie Jimenez 28:38

51st Grace Pelton 28:56

62 runners