On Friday, Ford County added 60 new coronavirus cases with a case rate of 92.0 per 1,000 people, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

There were 144 tests conducted with a testing rate of 322.3 per 1,000 people, with only one new intensive care unit admission.

On Monday, there were an additional 80 new cases out of 178 new tests conducted, giving a case rate of 94.4 per 1,000 people and a testing rate of 327.6 per 1,000 people, along with one new hospital admission and one new patient discharge.

As of Monday, Dodge City Public Schools listed 22 active coronavirus cases.

The USD 443 case list showed:

• Two staff members at alternative education who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

• Bright Beginnings with one staff member.

• Comanche Middle School with four staff members.

• Dodge City High School with six students.

• Dodge City Middle School with three staff.

• Northwest Elementary with one student.

• Ross Elementary with one staff member.

• Sunnyside Elementary with one student and one staff member.

• Wilroads Gardens with two staff members.

