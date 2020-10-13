Natoma Lions Club continue in their volunteer work during the Coronavirus epidemic. Members gathered to plan future projects including the Peace Poster Contest, Remember the Elderly Christmas project, and with an update from secretary Shawna Dunlap regarding the need for assistance in students needing eye glasses.

With Lions Club sight screening for all Natoma USD 399 Elementary children during the beginning of school, students were identified for needing glasses. With the Club's focus on sight, children with financial needs will be connected with an ophthalmologist and will help with the expenses for the appointments, prescriptions, and eye glasses.

Through the Recycle for Sight Program, used eyeglasses and sunglasses are collected at community locations.

In Natoma, boxes will be available at City Hall. The glasses are shipped to a recycling center where volunteers sort, clean, and determine their prescription strength. After carefully packaging the refurbished spectacles, they are distributed through non-profit humanitarian missions to developing nations. Each year, Lions collect about 30 million pairs of glasses for recycling, providing vision to millions, one pair at a time.

Members present were (L-R) Shawna Dunlap, Corrine Masters, David George, Beverly Hachmeister, Laah Tucker, and Terry Tucker, president.

For information on recycling glasses call 785-885-8075.