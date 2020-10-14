Arrowhead West and Prairie Independent Living Resource Center will celebrate Disability Mentoring Day from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday as a virtual event.

This year’s event will have a presentation by Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw and assistant city manager for public affairs Melissa McCoy.

"This is especially timely this year as October is Disability Employment Awareness Month," said Phil Handsaker, Prairie Independent Living Resource service coordinator in Dodge City. "Center America celebrated the 30th anniversary of the American’s With Disabilities Act (ADA) on July 26 of this year as well, in addition to celebrating Disability Mentoring Day.

"We’ll be sharing history about how the ADA was started, have special guests speaking about the successes they’ve made in the areas of obtaining and maintaining gainful employment, and also share some of the struggles and challenges people with disabilities continue to address."

Anyone interested in participating in the online event can contact Michelle Jolliff from Arrowhead West for a Zoom passcode at 620-227-8803 or by email at mjolliff@arrowheadwest.org.

