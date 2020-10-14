On Oct. 5, the Kansas Recreation and Park Association announced $25,000 grants are available to five KRPA member organizations in 2020.

The grants are a joint effort with the National Fitness Campaign across the state.

According to KRPA, the NFC delivers a comprehensive fitness and wellness ecosystem built around its digital Fitness Court.

"This award-winning initiative is now supporting more than one hundred and fifty cities across America," Sean O'Keefe, with communications and strategy, said in a news release. "The program is poised to deliver important outdoor wellness infrastructure to help communities stay active across the state of Kansas, improving health outcomes and quality of life."

Becoming one of the country's most valuable park resources, Fitness Courts bring people outdoors to engage in fitness in outdoor gyms featuring seven-minute workouts.

"Community members enjoy the benefits of digital coaching on the free Fitness Court App, which delivers regular content to keep fitness training fun for adults of all ages and fitness levels," O'Keefe said. "NFC trains and certifies local ambassadors as part of the campaign, so local experts can build engagement and usage."

The KRPA grant program will include funding opportunities for KRPA members to join the campaign and launch their Fitness Courts and NFC initiative along with education on implementation of healthy infrastructure and pedestrian-oriented planning principles, comprehensive suite of tools, fitness classes and programs designed to build wellness cultures in communities across Kansas.

There will be 30 briefing slots open between Oct. 19 and Nov. 6 on a first-come, first-serve basis to interested KRPA members. They must be attended by community parks and recreation directors of a qualifying member agency.

Applications for the grants are due by 7 p.m. Dec. 4 and awards will be announced on Dec. 14.

The KRPA said an open application period will follow if funding is still available in early 2021.

