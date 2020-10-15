The Kansas Department of Health and Environment cluster summary report added Reflection Living to the facilities in Ford County experiencing a large number of coronavirus cases.

According to the report, the facility has had seven active cases in the past 14 days. According to previous reports, Reflection Living had not had a coronavirus case since the pandemic began.

Dodge City Community College no longer appears on the active cluster report. Since cluster reporting began, the college had been listed every week either through its facility or athletics department, and as of Oct. 14 both departments were removed from the list.

"Dodge City Community College has been taking extremely proactive measures in order the prevent the spread of COVID-19 both on campus and in our community," DCCC president Harold Nolte said. "Our COVID-19 response committee has been meeting weekly since March of 2020 and has implemented preventative measures across campus including the addition of sanitizing stations, providing non-contact thermometers, supporting all staff and students with PPE, and developing a rapid response procedure in the event of a positive case or outbreak."

According to Nolte, the campus did see a brief spike in positive cases as students moved to campus and began coursework at the beginning of the fall 2020 semester.

In that time, DCCC provided safe and socially distanced housing for those affected and the ability to continue remote school work.

"Staff worked tirelessly to provide laptops, hot spots, and additional instructional materials to aid students while faculty members went above and beyond the call of duty to accommodate these students," Nolte said. "In response to the brief spike, DCCC also purchased testing materials for campus and we were able to identify potential cases by tracking NC symptoms of students daily through an app on their device."

Nolte added that at this time DCCC only has one active case of COVID-19 in the residence halls and fewer than 10 in the the athletics department.

"We take the safety of our staff and students very seriously and we are proud of the work our staff and faculty have done to keep a safe and student friendly learning environment through these difficult times and to maintain a high quality of education and services to our student and community," Nolte said.

Stout-Henrichs Chiropractic Clinic and Trinity Manor also were removed from the Ford County cluster summary.

According to KDHE, once a location no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the past 14 days, it will be removed from the list.

Remaining on the cluster summary were SunPorch of Dodge City, with five active cases; Cargill, with eight; National Beef, with 28; and Dodge City Unified School District 443, showing 11.

On Wednesday, the KDHE case summary listed Ford County with 29 new positive coronavirus cases with a case rate of 95.3 per 1,000 people.

There were 69 new tests conducted, with a testing rate of 329.7 per 1,000 people.

There were two new hospitalizations and one new patient discharge.

Manor of the Plains in Dodge City said that on Tuesday, two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.