There is something new coming to Main Park next week, a free "StoryWalk." Created by the El Dorado Parents as Teachers program, along with community partner Butler County K-State Research and Extension Office, the StoryWalk will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 in Main Park, 1000 N. Main in El Dorado.

The StoryWalk Project is the creation of Anne Ferguson and the Kellogg-Hubbard Library from Montpelier, Vermont and it is described as: "An innovative and delightful way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time." Created in 2007, StoryWalks have been installed in 50 states and 12 countries including, Germany, Canada, England, Bermuda, Russia, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea.

A StoryWalk contains laminated pages from a children’s book attached to signposts, which are along a path for families to walk and read. And if the exercise of walking is not enough to attract the kiddos — the book selected for the first ever StoryWalk in El Dorado is one designed to help get the wiggles out.

The first book chosen is From Head to Toe by Eric Carle.

Carle is the author/illustrator of New York Times bestselling The Very Hungry Caterpillar and The Grouchy Ladybug.

The book features Giraffes that can bend their necks, monkeys waving their hands, and donkeys kicking their legs — and throughout the interactive book, the animal characters of From Head to Toe invite kiddos to copy their antics as they play. Using Carle’s technique of collages and simple instructions, readers can learn the importance of listening, exercising, and taking on a new challenge.

For more information or questions, please contact El Dorado Parents as Teachers: DeDe Pierce at dlpierce@eldoradoschools.org or Hilary Koehn at hakoehn@eldoradoschools.org.