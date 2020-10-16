For now, Basehor-Linwood school officials are relying on what is known as gating criteria to determine when to make changes to instructional formats.

But Superintendent David Howard said school officials have a goal of returning to a full in-person schedule for the second semester.

"That’s our ultimate goal," Howard said.

Currently, elementary students in the Basehor-Linwood district are able to attend in-person classes four days a week with one day of remote instruction.

Middle school and high school students operate on what is referred to as a hybrid schedule in which they alternate between in-person classes and remote instruction. Under this model, each student has in-person classes only two days a week.

Howard said the district is following gating criteria that was recommended by the Leavenworth County Health Department. The criteria using thresholds related to county COVID-19 cases to determine when to switch from in-person, hybrid or remote only instruction formats.

"Right now, we’re still following that," he said.

He noted there has been some improvement in the gating criteria. He said school officials will review updated data on Monday.

Howard said school officials have been discussing ways for students to go to a full in-person class schedule, ideally five days a week, next semester while keeping in mind people’s safety.

While many Basehor-Linwood students are participating in in-person classes, some are signed up for only remote instruction or taking advantage of the district’s virtual school.

Howard said one of the biggest concerns school officials have about changing to a full in-person schedule is ensuring remote instruction students still receive the level of attention they need.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR