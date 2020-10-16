The Dodge City debate team was able to find its way back into a tournament winners’ circle for the first time this season this past weekend.

Three of its five pairs won medals, with the squad compiling a composite record of 14-6 on the day.

According to DCHS debate coach Steve Ray, the team placed second in the Sterling/Lyons Debate Tournament.

The finish marked the fifth time in the past six years they have won or finished as runners-up in that tournament.

"We’ve had a lot of success recently in tournaments sponsored by Sterling High School, so naturally, we were optimistic heading into this weekend," Ray said. "However, this year’s meet, which was combined with the Lyons Roar Invitational for the first time, included a lot more schools than are usually entered.

"We tried to temper our expectations this weekend so, of course, we were quite pleased with the results."

There were 109 teams from 39 schools that participated in the meet. The largest field in the history of either of the Sterling or Lyons meets.

Taking the top honors was the team from Lansing with Buhler finishing third.

The DCHS team of Paris Rivas and Noah Elias, went 3-1 on the day, taking third place in the junior varsity division with the other JV team of Charlee Bitler and Alexandra Morales finishing 2-2.

The duo of Leslie Galdamez and Alejandra Del Real placed fifth in the novice division, posting a 3-1 record while the sole varsity team of Elizabeth Cox and Jessica Rivera won seventh place by logging a 3-1 ledger.

"I couldn’t be more proud of my team," Ray said. "This was one of the toughest fields I’ve seen at this tournament.

"Our kids were clutch until the very end but they just came up a bit short."

The varsity debate team return to action this weekend in the Spring Hill Invitational Debate Tournament in Coffeyville.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.