Entertainment returns to Dodge City as Hi Fi Dueling Pianos is set to perform on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Boot Hill Casino & Resort Conference Center.

According to VenuWorks, manager of the conference center and United Wireless Arena, Dueling Pianos will have two showtimes of 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. with limited seating available.

"An evening with Dueling Pianos is more than just music," VenuWorks said in a news release. "Be prepared for an evening full of laughter and fun as the talented musicians tickle the ivories with all your favorite songs requested by you.

"Talented bartenders will keep your spirits high as you get down to everything from classic piano bar songs to your favorite current songs with a twist.

"Get your request list ready and bring 'Sweet Caroline,' 'Billie Jean' and 'Jessie’s Girl' along with your best friends."

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, and can be purchased by calling the United Wireless Arena box office at 620-371-7880 or online through the United Wireless Arena website, www.UnitedWirelessArena.com, or through Ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices will be based on $20/chair and entire tables sold as a package deal.

Tables will vary with two, four or six chairs in order to maintain social distancing.

Doors will open 30 minutes before each show. The entire conference center will be sanitized before and between shows.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.