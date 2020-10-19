MINNEOLA — An outpatient facility offering a comprehensive approach for patients with non-healing wounds is set to open in Minneola on Nov. 11.

According to Minneola Healthcare, the Minneola Wound Healing Center patients will be examined by a clinician/clinical staff trained in wound care and evaluated for all possible related conditions, such as diabetes, that could interfere with proper healing.

"Between 5 and 7 million Americans experience at least one form of a non-healing wound annually and the incidence of these wounds is increasing by approximately 10% each year," said Dr. Shawn Conard of Minneola Healthcare. "Many of these individuals suffer from wounds that refuse to heal despite conventional treatment. These wounds seldom involve a simple answer."

Following evidence-based clinical pathways, the care team will determine for patients why wounds aren't healing and develop individual treatment plans by utilizing the most effective technologies available to provide maximum healing and relief.

The care team will feature nurses and technicians with advanced training in wound care.

For more information about wound care or to schedule an appointment, call 620-885-3005.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.