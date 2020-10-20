On Friday, Oct. 16, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 37 new COVID-19 cases in Ford County, giving it a case rate of 96.4 per 1,000 people. There were 93 tests conducted with a testing rate of 332.5 per 1,000 people and only one new hospitalization since Oct. 14.

On Monday, Oct. 19, the KDHE reported 28 new cases with a case rate of 97.2 per 1,000 people.

There were 78 tests conducted since Friday with a testing rate of 334.8 per 1,000 people.

There were no hospitalizations since Friday.

Dodge City USD 443’s report for Monday, Oct. 19, showed 15 positive cases:

• One staff member at Bright Beginnings.

• Four staff members at Comanche Middle School.

• One student and one staff member at Dodge City High School.

• Four staff members at Dodge City Middle School.

• One student at Ross Elementary School.

• One staff member at Soule Elementary School.

• One student at Sunnyside Elementary School.

• One staff member in the maintenance department.

Manor of the Plains in Dodge City announced on Monday it had no employees test positive for the virus during its most recent round of surveillance testing, which occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

"Our last employee positive test was Oct. 7," said Manor of the Plains marketing director Brittany Gladbach. "The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has mandated surveillance testing of our staff.

"Surveillance testing requires all employees, agency employees, volunteers, hospice, lab and therapy providers at our campus to be tested on a frequency determined by our county’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate.

"Based on our county positivity rate for COVID-19 tests, our campus is testing staff twice a week."

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.