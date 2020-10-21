After a lot of wait and see, United Wireless Arena announced the rescheduling of comedian Jeff Dunham’s tour stop to Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

"Out of concern for the health and wellness of all Jeff’s fans, crew, and the team at United Wireless Arena, Jeff Dunham’s worldwide tour stop in Dodge City has been rescheduled," UWA said in a news release.

Tickets will remain on sale via JeffDunham.com, Ticketmaster.com or through the United Wireless Arena ticket office and all original purchased tickets will be honored.

In the news release, Dunham said, "Hi everyone. Hope you’re all staying safe and healthy. You guys ready to laugh? I know I am! Well, dang it, we have to wait a little bit longer. No surprise here, but due to the pandemic, my show in Dodge City has been rescheduled.

"Hang on to your tickets, as they will be honored on that new date.

"No action is required to keep your seats, and you can also check the tour section of my website for the latest updates. If you can’t attend, refunds can be requested through your point of purchase. Also, if you simply can’t wait to see Walter, Peanut, Bubba J, Achmed The Dead Terrorist, and The New Guy, be sure to follow us on YouTube and Facebook where you’ll find our brand new video introducing The New Guy and more to come soon.

"Fun is in our future, I promise. Jeff Dunham and all the guys in the trunk, separated by 6-feet each."

Managed by VenuWorks, United Wireless Arena, along with Dunham’s team, added they want to thank everyone for their understanding and patience.

"We encourage you to stay safe and healthy so we can look forward to all the fun and excitement 2021 should bring," UWA said.

