The Dodge City High School girls cross country team competed in the Western Athletic Conference championship on Oct. 15.

The meet was run on Yucca Ridge Golf Course just north of Liberal. The Lady Demons won the WAC championship by two points over Great Bend High School.

The DCHS team was led by Serenity Larson who took the individual title with a time of 15:35 over the 4 kilometer course.

With the win, Larson was named the WAC Runner of the Year and All-WAC 1st team.

Joining Larson on the All-WAC 1st team was Norma Rodriguez with her 5th place finish. All-WAC Honorable Mention honors went to Daisy Orozco and Andrea Yates finishing 8th and 9th place respectively. The Lady Demon next outing will by the class 6A regional hosted by Wichita East on Saturday.

Western Athletic Conference

1st Dodge City 39

2nd Great Bend 41

3rd Hays 64

4th Liberal 105

5th Garden City 115

Individual results for DCHS

1st Serenity Larson 15:35

5th Norma Rodriguez 16:00

8th Daisy Orozco 16:13

9th Andrea Yates 16:15

16th Karina Herrera 16:57

20th Anna Ridgway 17:06

25th Karina Estrada 17:36

27th Yessica Dozal 17:48

31st Mariela Lopez 18:25

Junior Varsity results

1st Hays 15

2nd Dodge City 45

3rd Garden City 80

JV Individual results for DCHS

7th Jessica Felts 18:33

8th Fantasy Delira 18:39

9th Yareli Lopez 18:58

13th Camila Castanon 19:23

15th Vanessa Rivero 19:35

17th Ashley Arroyo 19:42

18th Sarah Arraiga 19:47

20th Alondra Gonzalez 19:59

21st Daisy Hernandez 20:02

22nd Emma Rohr 20:02

25th Bianey Avila 20:15

29th Gisel Dominguez 20:34

32nd Emily Jimenez 20:48

33rd Eva Fries 21:01

35th Deysi Ponce 21:26

36th Grace Pelton 21:27

37th Mia Rayo 21:28

39th Natalie Jimenez 21:53