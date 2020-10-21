The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Kansas Rural Development office announced Monday a $791,638 Distance Learning grant to the Paradise School District, USD 399, in Osborne County to purchase audio and visual equipment to improve distance learning opportunities for students in the district.

"Location should never determine a student’s access to resources and career planning opportunities," said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. "From the beginning, this Administration has been committed to supporting our rural communities and school districts. This grant announcement will help to level the playing field between Kansas City and Kinsley, and ensure that all Kansas public education students have the support and assistance needed to succeed both in school and after graduation."

The financial investment will help the district purchase video and audio conferencing equipment, wiring and software licenses for distance learning upgrades for students in USD 399. The project will help the school district better serve its rural students.

Because of the potential to reach more students with fewer resources, Rep. Marshall has been a consistent advocate for greater broadband deployment distance learning opportunities. Investments in virtual infrastructure will continue to strengthen rural districts and communities, and continues to build upon broadband funding available through the 2018 Farm Bill, USDA ReConnect program, FCC Universal Service Fund and the CARES Act.