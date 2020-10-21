The people behind Topeka’s Plug and Play accelerator program are preparing to announce the inaugural cohort of startup businesses that will participate in the program’s virtual sessions this fall.

On Wednesday, Topeka held its first Plug and Play selection day, albeit a virtual one, to hear from 10 startups in the running to be selected for the city’s Plug and Play accelerator, which focuses on elevating viable startups in the animal health and agricultural technology realm.

The selection day marked the official launch of Topeka’s Plug and Play program, which was announced last year. It is the first accelerator program created in partnership with Plug and Play — a Silicon Valley-based company and self-described "innovation platform," that seeks to find, invest in and advance startups — that focuses specifically on animal health and agtech.

Founders of 10 early- and mid-stage startup companies in that industry pitched their business concepts Wednesday to a panel of executives from Plug and Play and the local accelerator's founding partners. Those founding partners are Cargill Inc., Hill’s Pet Nutrition and Evergy.

Evergy’s support for the program was announced during the virtual selection day event, which took place via Zoom. Along with Cargill and Hill’s, Evergy will help select, from the 10 startups that presented, the final group of participants in this year’s inaugural cohort.

"With this selection day, we begin the first chapter of Plug and Play Topeka," said Katrin Bridges, the Greater Topeka Partnership’s senior vice president of innovation. "Forging ahead alongside our influential and invaluable founding partners — Cargill, Hill’s Pet Nutrition and Evergy — we are setting our sights on soon becoming a hub of innovation in the Midwest."

The entrepreneurs that gave pitches Wednesday represented startups from several U.S. states and Australia, Spain, the U.K. and Sweden.

Those startups were Ceres Tag, Rapid Genomics, Andes Ag, Peeva, Waggit, Volta Greentech, PitPat, Bond Pet Foods, ProAgni and Dinbeat. Their businesses focus on everything from wearable technology that monitors animal health to feed supplements that combat global warming by reducing cow methane emissions.

Bridges said she expects six to eight of those startups to be chosen for Topeka’s first accelerator program cohort. And she looks forward to engaging with them to show what Topeka can offer.

"I want to start individual conversations with each of them to understand where there company is at this time, what the most pressing needs are right now, what their future plans are," Bridges said. "I think we need to do a lot of listening to understand exactly where we can add value. This is certainly not going to be a cookie-cutter approach."

Once chosen, the startups will participate in a three-month-long program aimed at helping them get off the ground. Though the program sessions this year will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, Topeka in the future will look to welcome startups to the capital city about every six months for in-person sessions.

The local accelerator was designed to capitalize on regional resources and could solidify Topeka’s role in the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor, a region of the U.S. anchored by Manhattan, Kan., and Columbia, Mo., where more than 300 animal health-related companies are located.

"As the animal health, agtech and bioscience industries come together, it is the ideal time to create this incredible innovation platform in Topeka," said Saeed Amidi, CEO and founder of Plug and Play. "With our wide grasp of technologies and solutions across different industries, we are very excited to explore and foster the animal health and agtech ecosystem here in Topeka."