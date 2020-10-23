In addition to honoring all those affected by domestic violence at its National Domestic Violence Month event in Wright Park on Oct. 10, the Crisis Center of Dodge City board also honored a former member who died of cancer.

Katie Stephenson died on Dec. 28, 2019.

Stephenson is remembered for her work during her three years serving on the Crisis Center board to get Wichita-based Koch Industries to donate money to replace Crisis Center’s shelter appliances and purchase playground equipment for the shelter yard.

According to the Crisis Center, Stephenson was instrumental in convincing Boot Hill Casino and Resort to donate money to the Crisis Center around the holidays, as well as having it perform renovations to the Crisis Center sheltered living areas.

Other accomplishments include putting together a yearly toy and food drive at Christmastime.

"A plaque now hangs at the Crisis Center’s shelter in Katie Stephenson’s honor," the Crisis Center said in a news release. "Another plaque was also given to her family as a token of the Crisis Center’s gratitude and appreciation for her service."