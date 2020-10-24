Jamie Colon’s paint-stained hands are cold from the frigid October weather, but he keeps painting outside because he wants to bring color to Santa Fe Park. Colon, the lead artist, said Topeka’s parks lack color.

"You go to every park in Topeka, it’s beige," he said. "The whole idea is to put a splash of color in the park so when you come here in the winter time when everything is brown and gray skies, you got this bright spot of color that pops out of the park."

Colon, along with artists Andy Valdivia and Robert Tapley Bustamante, are working at Sante Fe Park, 1500 N.E. Division St. Each artist is reimagining a different side of the public bathroom at the park that was graffitied with hateful messages months ago.

"We all live in the neighborhood. This is our park and we kinda want to take care of it," Colon said.

Colon said this piece of art should not be considered a mural, but an "urban art project." A mural has one continuous theme, while this has four different themes.

Yellow and red accentuate the designs with one large BNSF train painted on one side to pay homage to the city's history. Colon said art in parks can act like "mini museums."

"This community is built pretty much from the railroad," Colon said. "Without the railroads, you wouldn’t have this neighborhood."

The other sides of the urban art project detail rolling grasslands and bright colors contrasting against each other.

The art will not have a political message, rather focus on bringing color to the park. Bustamante said there is a diverse set of people in the surrounding neighborhoods and it would be difficult to include them all. He added art that excludes certain populations is more likely to get vandalized.

"People usually see beauty ... and generally they will leave it alone," Bustamante said.

Colon said if the urban art project was to have a political theme, the process would drag on and the three artists might not be painting until next year. Colon said it is important the project moves quickly because the weather is getting colder, which makes it more difficult to paint.

The parks and recreation department received county commissioner approval to provide up to $1,500 in supplies and materials to the artists to complete the mural at an Oct. 12 county commissioners meeting.

Parks and recreation director Tim Laurent said at the Oct. 12 meeting this project could serve as a pilot program to allow community members to paint murals at other parks.

"We may expand into other parts of the city," Laurent said. "We would want to reach out to folks that live in those neighborhoods and do that public engagement before we did anything."

When it was approved in early October, Shawnee County Commissioner Bill Riphahn said murals are not often vandalized or painted over. Colon agreed and said he has painted in areas where graffiti was common, but when his art went up graffiti in the area decreased.

"If you can get some stuff going where people start liking their environment, and start caring about it, hopefully other people will care," Bustamante said. "It carries the other way too, if people see other people not caring, they will say, ‘why should I care?’ "

The artists have been working for four days and already have their designs outlined on the walls. Colon estimates the three artists can finish the project in the coming weeks.

"(We are) trying to get art in public places because you see so many boring buildings," Bustamante said. "It just makes people feel better about their environment, they don’t want to live across a terrible park."

Evert Nelson contributed to this story.