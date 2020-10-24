Leavenworth County Sheriff Andy Dedeke is facing a challenger, Kent Leintz, in this year’s election.

Early voting has started. Election Day is Nov. 3.

The Leavenworth Times asked each candidate the same questions. Here are their responses.

Andrew "Andy" Dedeke

Age: 49

Political party: Republican

Occupation: Leavenworth County sheriff

Political experience: Elected sheriff in 2012 and 2016

Kent Leintz

Age: 60

Political party: Democratic

Occupation: Small business co-owner, former deputy sheriff

Political experience: None

Why are you running for sheriff?

Dedeke: As sheriff, many beneficial changes have been implemented pertaining to the safety and security of Leavenworth County. I would like the opportunity to continue advancing our level of service and continued progress.

Leintz: Working at the agency I became disappointed with the nepotism in the top positions and how that devalues the unrelated administrative staff.

What are the most important issues facing the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office?

Dedeke: There is not a one size fits all approach to staffing; we have enjoyed success in attracting quality, service-minded individuals; however we continue to combat the negative imagery frequently used to portray this profession.

Leintz: Patrol staffing is lacking for the geographical size and population of the county. With little police presence the theft and drug crime rates are rising while we are attempting to recover from the economic effects of COVID-19.

Why are you the best candidate for the position?

Dedeke: My accessibility to the citizenry, comprehensive knowledge of all aspects of the Sheriff’s Office, proven leadership in a dynamic law enforcement environment, a disciplined administration of budgeting and spending with a continued effort to advance trust and transparency.

Leintz: Community involvement and 30 years of successful business experience will guide me in managing the staff and budget allowing the agency to provide the level of professional, well trained law enforcement services the residents are paying for.