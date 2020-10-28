BUTLER COUNTY —The American Legion Family is truly one big family and that family came together to support one of its own — the Glaves family. Legionnaire and Rider, Rick Glaves’ youngest son, Jeff, died tragically last month in a car accident.

Due to a preexisting medical condition, Jeff Glaves of Towanda was unable to obtain life insurance. Numerous friends and community members have made contributions to help provide for final expenses and establish educational funds for his children, Laynie, Cole and Jesse.

But the American Legion Captain Edgar Dale Post #81 wanted to do more, so they organized a Benefit Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast and Cornhole Tournament with proceeds going to the Glaves fundraiser.

According to Steve Seymour, Post Commander, "Rick Glaves is a member and officer of the American Legion and we wanted to do this for his grandchildren."

"This is what we do," said Seymour. "We take care of our members, children and youth and this was the right time to do it."

While the Legion is known for hosting Bingo on Friday and Saturday nights, they have been discussing the possibility of hosting cornhole tournaments for about a year and a fundraiser tournament was the perfect way to kick them off.

"We will start holding tournaments on Saturdays, and that will be announced in the future," said Seymour.