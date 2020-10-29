The Dodge City Community College board of trustees made a three-year renewal agreement with Johnson Controls HVAC systems for about $60,000.

"We have 16 different types of (heating and air conditioning) systems at the college," DCCC finance director Glendon Forgey said. "So they are the ones that come in and do the maintenance on them. For the most part I am comfortable with them."

The contract was approved with a 7-0 vote.

The trustees also approved SPARKS funding contingent on approval from Ford County on how the funds would be used at the college.

SPARKS is the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas funds to be used for health and economic needs and investments related to COVID-19, according to ks.gov.

The third round of funding, between $109 and $324 million, was set for distribution in October to public and private entities in the state of Kansas.

According to DCCC president Harold Nolte, Phase 1 of the SPARKS funding from the county would be for $1,029,200 and Phase 2 for $258,339.

Trustees approved the funding with stipulation from county with a 7-0 vote.

Trustees also approved a general service agreement for a counseling app to better help students dealing with the stresses of college life.

"If we can put things in place to better help our students, we have a duty to our parents that we are taking care of their children, so if we can get them to reach out first and give them that vessel to do, then we need to do it," DCCC trustees chairman Gary Harshberger said.

The trustees approved the app with a 7-0 vote.

Trustees also unanimously approved the introduction to a new recruiting app for faculty and students.

