Dodge City Community College will be holding a trick-or-treat drive-thru candy pickup from 6-9 p.m. Saturday in the Fine Arts building parking lot.

Admission is one canned nonperishable item per child and all food will be donated to the Kansas Soldiers’ Home.

According to DCCC media specialist Lance Zeisch, Halloween 2020 marks 20 years of Trick-orTreat in the Halls at Dodge City Community College. Due to COVID-19, the college had to change the location for this year's event.

Zeisch said students will be assisting with trick-or-treating and the college asks that visitors drive through the main campus entrance and go directly to the parking lot, where they will sign in and let volunteers know how many children they have in their vehicles.

Visitors will then drive to the tent and volunteers will take candy to the cars. Rocking M Media is inviting children to a drive-thru trick-or-treating event from 4-6 p.m. Friday at 107 Layton St., Suite B. Bags of treats will be limited to one child per car.

Additionally, on that same day, G & C Insurance and Income Tax Service, 205 Gunsmoke St., will be handing out candy to children in costume. They will also host a $50 giveaway at 5 p.m. to people who registered before the event.

For those 21 and older, the Doctor’s Office Bar, 113 Gunsmoke St., will be having a costume party with cash prize contest on Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 5 p.m.