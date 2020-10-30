We must reelect him

Paul Waggoner is running for reelection to the Kansas House of Representatives for the 104th District. He has done a superb job those past two year, promoting conservative values: fiscal restraint in government spending, pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment, and pro-family. He truly represents our District in Topeka. We must reelect him.

Dr. Bob Rate and Dr. Peggy Rate

Hutchinson

Vote Whitesel

Republican John Whitesel is the perfect person to replace the current far left Democrat in Hutch’s 102nd. Giving political power to a Democrat is like handing matches to an arsonist. Every single Democrat on the November ballot from Biden down to Probst have sided with radical groups, including the self proclaimed Marxist BLM that destroy and bring chaos wherever Democrats in power allow them. I have seen Democrats promise things to American Blacks and American Labor for decades and only the non politician Trump finally came in and did something. People are tired of being used, and being gullible. John Whitesel stands for law enforcement, personal liberty, and Hutch values. What this new bunch of radical Democrat candidates are selling is deception and taking your liberty, your guns, and all your money. They recite flowery bromides and promises, but smart people aren’t buying it. I know, I was a Democrat.

Ron Pauls

Hutchinson

It’s clear who to choose

I had the honor of serving in the Kansas House of Representatives as a Republican. I want to convey to my fellow Republicans is that it is okay to vote for a Democrat. While I served in the House, I voted on issues. I did not vote on party politics. That is why I am supporting Jason Probst for re-election in the 102nd House District. I served some time with Jason. We had no difficulty reaching across the aisle to each other and working for the betterment of Hutchinson and for the State of Kansas. He, like me, voted on the issues. We agreed on Medicaid Expansion, fully funding public education, and ending the Brownback tax experiment. These were clearly the right things to do. For those who attended the candidate forums, it was crystal clear who was the preferable candidate for the 102nd District, and it is Jason Probst.

Steve Becker

Buhler

Strong leadership

My family and I have lived in Hutchinson since 1990. Due to my address, Jason Probst is not my representative, but he is my friend. I have seen up close the representation and leadership that he has brought to the constituents of the 102nd District. Jason not only advocates for those whom he represents, but he listens to them, he respects them and he admires them. Thank you for considering my friend, Jason Probst, for your vote in November.

Jim Willis

Hutchinson

Support expansion

I am a lifelong Hutchinson resident with two children and a fiancé. I am supporting Jason Probst for re-election to the 102nd District because when my son was in the 6th grade, Jason took him to the Capitol to be a page, which was something my son really enjoyed. But I am supporting Jason first and foremost because he supports the expansion of Medicaid. I work with people with disabilities. By expanding Medicaid, we would give many, many more people the opportunity to have insurance and go to the doctor and live a healthy and happy life. On a personal level, Jason is just a good, down to earth kind of person. He is not afraid to get out and meet the citizens in our community and work across factions to get the work done.

Anthony Frischenmeyer

Hutchinson

A neighbor and friend

I have lived in Hutchinson for my entire life. For the past few years, I have lived and worked in the 102nd District, Jason Probst’s district. Jason is a huge supporter of the organization where I work, Bright House, formerly the Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Center. I support Jason because he knows me and all of our neighbors in the 102nd District. He is transparent, and always tells us what is going on, whereas other politicians – not so much. Jason is a great guy who feels just like a friend I can get along with.

Kaitlin Tucker

Hutchinson

We’re lucky to have Jason

I moved to Reno County in 1984 to take a job at the Hutchinson News. I know of Jason Probst primarily through his editorials, which were very knowledgeable, analytical and impressive, and through his friendship with Patsy Terrell, the late representative from his district. Patsy always wanted Jason to be in a political career, and here he is. I am supporting Jason Probst for re-election to the 102nd House District because you should have the smartest people available making your case. You need someone who can look at legislation in detail, who is not concerned about how it is going to read on postcards when he comes up for re-election, who can actually see the traps and ulterior motives and who understands what does and doesn’t work for the people who have elected him to represent them. We are lucky, because we have that in Jason.

Greg Holmes

Hutchinson

Tremendous care

I have known Jason Probst for quite a few years. The thing I like about Jason more than anything else is he has the ability to work with many different kinds of people. He works on both sides of the political fence. I can remember one time when he and I were just having coffee and talking about schools. He let me know that I really needed to think about going down and just greet the kids in the mornings. And so I wound up giving that a go, and it was a very rewarding thing. But I admire Jason, because he was doing that without any kind of encouragement from other people. He is just very conscious about how he treats other people. I support Jason Probst for re-election to the 102nd District because he has such a tremendous amount of care for you and I.

Gary Withrow

Hutchinson

Taking care of others

I have been a part of the Hutchinson community since 1980. I am retired from the Hutchinson Correctional Facility after 29 years. One of the things that is important to me is the pro-life issue. It gets really mixed up when people start talking about it. You can be pro-life, but that doesn’t mean that we are not there to help folks with the things they need. Jason is very much about taking care of people and being pro-life is about taking care of people too, so I am one hundred percent behind Jason Probst for the 102nd District. He is a good communicator, and he listens really well. When he is doing political things, that is such a plus because he is willing to listen to the other people, and he wants to find a common ground that works for everybody, not just what he thinks should happen.

Liz Long

Hutchinson

Out of touch

Letters like those written by Ron Etchison make their authors look fanatical to thoughtful, discerning citizens who can recognize over-the-top characterizations when they see them. Mr. Etchison gives a whole list of things that he ascribes to a Biden presidency that are wholly unfounded. He goes on to state that Biden and his fellow Democrats are choosing which businesses to close; of course, candidate Biden has done no such thing. In calling Biden a Socialist Democrat who will take away freedom of speech, press, religion, and gun ownership, Mr. Etchison demonstrates how out of touch he is with the Democratic platform.

And then there is the letter from Rev. John Schroeppel. Again, an example of an uninformed belief about "The Left" that conflates extreme leftist views with mainstream Democrats who also affirm peace and law and order. I urge Republican voters to question the outlandish predictions about a Biden presidency. Who is influencing and fueling those predictions? Perhaps it is those who take up radical theories that should be challenged by all Americans. Even at this late date, it is not too late to re-examine the divisive rhetoric driven by the president, regardless of who wins the election.

Donna Becker

Newton

Support Stroberg

As residents of the 114th House District, Mary and I support Jeff Stroberg’s campaign for Kansas State Representative. Jeff has researched the issues facing the voters in the 114th district and has well-thought out solutions that cross party lines. He is working hard knocking on doors and listening to the people in his district. Jeff wants to represent all people in the 114th district, not just those in his party.

We are voting for Jeff Stroberg for Kansas State Representative and we encourage you to show your support for Jeff by voting for him.

Mark and Mary Treaster

Hutchinson

Vote Waggoner

As I read the Western Front, there are many letters that describe favorite candidates. Paul Waggoner is who I support for Representative 104th District! Sometimes I wonder if people recognize priceless things of value. That’s Paul Waggoner. He works tirelessly for his district. I have been walking for him and have talked with the people who vote for him. They are wanting what Paul provides in leadership, wisdom, defense of their God fearing values, determination to maintain the constitution, pro life, pro gun, pro religious freedom and pro freedom of speech, including freedom of the press! He is an honorable brave American! Vote Paul Waggoner!

Karen Swanson

Hutchinson

The Catholic Vote

It is predicted that the Catholic Vote in our 2020 presidential election may favor the Democratic Biden-Harris ticket over the Republican Trump-Pence ticket. What a farce. See Exodus 20:13 " Thou shall not kill.", Jeremiah 1:5 "Before I formed you in the womb I knew you" and Luke 1:15 "He (John the Baptist) will be filled with the Holy Spirit even from his mother's womb". When are we Catholics going to stand up and call a spade a spade? When will more of our priests, our Bishops, or even our current Pope stand up? I admire those few who have. Why are our Bishops worried about being politically correct? The Apostles weren't. Why are we concerned about losing our 'tax exemption'? What is it really worth? How many millions of babies will we murder or allow to be murdered before we have enough? Before we say our 'tax exemption' is too costly? The Church has not only a right, but an obligation, to speak directly about politics and politicians regarding moral issues. At the democratic debate, every one of the candidates raised their hand in favor of pro-choice, pro-abortion. The right to life is preeminent. If you wax baby Jane Doe off before she is ever born, then nothing else, and I do mean nothing else, makes her any difference. Growing up, I thought the Aztecs were horrific with their baby sacrifices. We Americans have them beat hands down. There is not a Catholic or Christian today who can vote in our 2020 election for the Democratic Biden-Harris ticket - and still claim to be Truly Catholic or Christian.

Harry and Lora Lobmeyer

Hutchinson