Representatives from National Beef Packing Company LLC presented the Dodge City Community College Student Nurse Association (SNA) with a check for $1,000 on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The donation, which will be used toward DCCC nursing scholarships, was presented by National Beef employees Marilyn Treto (front row, right) and Araceli Alvarez (front row, left) at the new DC3 Nurse Education Center at 308 W. Frontview St.

Kris Ragan, National Beef General Manager, said in a press release that National Beef has been overwhelmed with the support it has received from the people of Dodge City during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"While we do not know how long this pandemic will last, nor how the recovery will take place, I promise you that our National Beef family is committed to walking hand in hand with you and other Dodge City community leadership and organizations in doing all we can to protect the health and safety of our community," Ragan said. "We are grateful to all of you and understand now—more than ever—that together, we are better."