Authorities say the driver of a school bus failed to yield Friday at a Leavenworth County intersection where she became involved in a crash that killed a Leavenworth County sheriff’s deputy, who was driving an unmarked sheriff’s office vehicle.

Cpl. Daniel R. Abramovitz was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was reported about 4 p.m. at 211th and McIntyre Road in Leavenworth County. said Lt. Candice Breshears of the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Abramovitz was 59 and lived at Leavenworth, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol accident report.

Thought to have been injured in the crash were bus driver Cherie L. Williams, 62, of Tonganoxie, and passenger Kaleb D. Seifkas, 8, of Leavenworth, according to the report. Williams was taken to a hospital while Kaleb was released to his parents at the scene.

There were no other passengers in either vehicle, Breshears said.

The accident report said Abramovitz was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer westbound on McIntyre Road when he struck the passenger’s side of a 2006 school bus driven by Williams, who was northbound on 211th and had failed to yield the right of way.

The school bus then "went off the roadway to the northwest, overturned and struck a stop sign and a fence line, coming to rest on its wheels," the report said.

Abramovitz’s vehicle rotated and came to rest to the north of the intersection, it said.

CIrcumstances of the crash remained under investigation, according to Breshears.

Abramovitz had been a law enforcement officer for 26 years and was set to retire next year, according to the website of the Kansas State Troopers Association. He was survived by his wife and three children, it said.