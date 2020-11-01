WICHITA — A Republican county commissioner in Kansas said Saturday that he'll resign if he is re-elected after being secretly recorded with two other officials plotting to cover up their part in a false ad against a mayoral candidate in the state's largest city.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O'Donnell has faced calls from Republicans to resign from the commission following the release last week of a recording made in November 2019, just two days before then-Democratic state Rep. Brandon Whipple won the Wichita mayor's race.

O'Donnell said Saturday in a Facebook post that he realized that his candidacy for re-election is "too much of a distraction" and he will not serve a second term if he wins. Local Republicans would pick his replacement if he is re-elected.

O'Donnell faces Democrat Sarah Lopez in Tuesday's election. She is a hospital system information technology worker.

On the November 2019 recording, O'Donnell, Republican state Rep. Michael Capps and Wichita City Council member James Clendenin could be heard plotting to frame Sedgwick County's GOP chairman for a YouTube ad that falsely suggested that Whipple was accused of sexual harassment while serving in the Legislature.

O'Donnell won the county commission seat in 2016 after serving four years in the Kansas Senate.