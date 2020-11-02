Vincent Marshall @dc_globe

Monday

Nov 2, 2020 at 11:50 AM


For Ford County residents and voters, Election Day on Tuesday will see five major races up for grabs, along with the U.S. presidential election.


The presidential election will have incumbent Republican President Donald Trump facing former Vice President Democrat Joe Biden.


For the 1st Congressional District in Kansas, Republican Tracey Mann faces Democrat Kali Barnett for the vacated seat of U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall.


Marshall, a Republican, faces Sen. Barbara Bollier, a Democrat, for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts.


For the Kansas Senate District 38 seat, incumbent Republican Bud Estes faces Democrat Edgar Pando.


For the Kansas House of Representatives District 119, incumbent Republican Brad Ralph faces Democrat Jan Scoggins.


For Ford County clerk, incumbent Republican Debbie Cox faces Democrat Angie Gonzalez.


Polling locations


All polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day.


Hoover Pavilion


Precinct 1


Precinct 5


Precinct 3


Precinct 11


Precinct 12


Concord Twp


Enterprise Twp H115


Enterprise Twp H119


Fairview TWP


Grandview Twp-2 H 1115


Grandview Twp-2 H119


Richland Twp


Knights of Columbus Hall


Precinct 4


Precinct 5


Precinct 6


Precinct 7


Precinct 8


Precinct 9


Precinct 10


Dodge TWP H115


Dodge TWP H119


Dodge TWP W H119


Grandview TWP H115


Wilburn Twp


Grandview TWP East H119


Royal TWP


Ford Community Fellowship Hall


Ford City


Ford TWP


St John’s Parish Center, Spearville


Spearville City


Spearville Twp


Wheatland Twp


Bucklin City Library


Bucklin City


Bucklin Twp


Bloom Twp


Sodville Twp


Counting ballots for Tuesday’s election will extend past press time. Go to dodgegelobe.com for election news and results Tuesday evening. Results will be printed in Thursday’s edition of The Daily Globe.


To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.