For Ford County residents and voters, Election Day on Tuesday will see five major races up for grabs, along with the U.S. presidential election.
The presidential election will have incumbent Republican President Donald Trump facing former Vice President Democrat Joe Biden.
For the 1st Congressional District in Kansas, Republican Tracey Mann faces Democrat Kali Barnett for the vacated seat of U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall.
Marshall, a Republican, faces Sen. Barbara Bollier, a Democrat, for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts.
For the Kansas Senate District 38 seat, incumbent Republican Bud Estes faces Democrat Edgar Pando.
For the Kansas House of Representatives District 119, incumbent Republican Brad Ralph faces Democrat Jan Scoggins.
For Ford County clerk, incumbent Republican Debbie Cox faces Democrat Angie Gonzalez.
Polling locations
All polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day.
Hoover Pavilion
Precinct 1
Precinct 5
Precinct 3
Precinct 11
Precinct 12
Concord Twp
Enterprise Twp H115
Enterprise Twp H119
Fairview TWP
Grandview Twp-2 H 1115
Grandview Twp-2 H119
Richland Twp
Knights of Columbus Hall
Precinct 4
Precinct 5
Precinct 6
Precinct 7
Precinct 8
Precinct 9
Precinct 10
Dodge TWP H115
Dodge TWP H119
Dodge TWP W H119
Grandview TWP H115
Wilburn Twp
Grandview TWP East H119
Royal TWP
Ford Community Fellowship Hall
Ford City
Ford TWP
St John’s Parish Center, Spearville
Spearville City
Spearville Twp
Wheatland Twp
Bucklin City Library
Bucklin City
Bucklin Twp
Bloom Twp
Sodville Twp
Counting ballots for Tuesday’s election will extend past press time. Go to dodgegelobe.com for election news and results Tuesday evening. Results will be printed in Thursday’s edition of The Daily Globe.
