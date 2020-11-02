For Ford County residents and voters, Election Day on Tuesday will see five major races up for grabs, along with the U.S. presidential election.

The presidential election will have incumbent Republican President Donald Trump facing former Vice President Democrat Joe Biden.

For the 1st Congressional District in Kansas, Republican Tracey Mann faces Democrat Kali Barnett for the vacated seat of U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall.

Marshall, a Republican, faces Sen. Barbara Bollier, a Democrat, for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts.

For the Kansas Senate District 38 seat, incumbent Republican Bud Estes faces Democrat Edgar Pando.

For the Kansas House of Representatives District 119, incumbent Republican Brad Ralph faces Democrat Jan Scoggins.

For Ford County clerk, incumbent Republican Debbie Cox faces Democrat Angie Gonzalez.

Polling locations

All polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day.

Hoover Pavilion

Precinct 1

Precinct 5

Precinct 3

Precinct 11

Precinct 12

Concord Twp

Enterprise Twp H115

Enterprise Twp H119

Fairview TWP

Grandview Twp-2 H 1115

Grandview Twp-2 H119

Richland Twp

Knights of Columbus Hall

Precinct 4

Precinct 5

Precinct 6

Precinct 7

Precinct 8

Precinct 9

Precinct 10

Dodge TWP H115

Dodge TWP H119

Dodge TWP W H119

Grandview TWP H115

Wilburn Twp

Grandview TWP East H119

Royal TWP

Ford Community Fellowship Hall

Ford City

Ford TWP

St John’s Parish Center, Spearville

Spearville City

Spearville Twp

Wheatland Twp

Bucklin City Library

Bucklin City

Bucklin Twp

Bloom Twp

Sodville Twp

Counting ballots for Tuesday’s election will extend past press time. Go to dodgegelobe.com for election news and results Tuesday evening. Results will be printed in Thursday’s edition of The Daily Globe.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.