An Ottawa business is switching to a new moniker.

Robbin Kerth and Ryan Wilkerson announced the rebranding of Peoples Financial Advisors to Impact Wealth Planners. After nearly 20 years operating under the Peoples name, the two are excited for the future of the firm, they said.

"We’ve spent much of the past year working to understand our brand and its reach in the community," the partners said in a release. "As part of our thoughtful review, we have decided to rebrand to Impact Wealth Planners, a brand we believe more accurately reflects our service offerings and our commitment to our clients and the communities we serve. We are appreciative of the Peoples brand, and it will always hold a special place in our firm’s history."

The rebrand is in name and logo only, with no changes to the business’s clients or business relationships. The firm continues to be a locally owned business.