The Dodge City High School Red Demons football season came to an abrupt end on Monday.

Dodge City USD 443 posted on its Facebook page, the school administration forfeited the playoff game due an increase in COVID-19 cases and players being placed under quarantine.

The Demons were set to play Lawrence on Friday after its 39-0 victory this past Friday against Topeka.

"The DCHS Administration is unwilling to run the risk of exposing the Lawrence football team to any possible exposures that seem to be inevitable with our current trend over the past week within the football program," Dodge City Public Schools said on its Facebook post.

"We are disappointed that the season will end this way for our players and coaches, but are proud of the fact that the Red Demons were one of only two 6A schools in the state to play an entire regular season.

"We wish the Lawrence Lions good luck with the remainder of their season and are appreciative of their understanding regarding this difficult decision."

