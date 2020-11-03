On Tuesday, Walmart in Dodge City said it would be closing its doors at 2 p.m. Tuesday in order to send in a cleaning crew to sanitize the facility.

The store will be closed through Wednesday and reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.

"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention) and health experts," said Charles Crowson with Walmart’s Corporate Affairs in a news release. "When the store reopens Saturday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with face masks and gloves."

As of press time, Walmart hadn’t said whether the closure was due to employees testing positive for the coronavirus.

"These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work," Crowson said. "Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.

"We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind."

Visit https://corporate.walmart.com/here-for-you for Walmart's corporate response and initiatives.

