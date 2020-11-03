Ellis County residents took to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in the 2020 general election.

Donna Maskus, the county’s election officer, told The Hays Daily News on Monday that roughly 34% of registered voters in Ellis County cast their ballots early this year, far surpassing the 8% of registered voters who requested early ballots in the 2016 general election.

The percentage of advance votes cast in 2020 could account for nearly half of Ellis County’s voter turnout, Maskus said. Though final numbers weren’t available at press time on Tuesday afternoon, she expected turnout to be high.

Ellis County reported a voter turnout of 65% for the 2012 general election and a turnout of 67% in 2016.

Hays Daily News reporters will be following election results as they become available. The latest results should appear online at hdnews.net and will also be published in Thursday’s print edition.