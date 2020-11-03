First Call for Help of Ellis County has received a $1,000 Grant Award from the Midwest Energy Community Fund. These funds will be used to purchase building materials for the First Step Housing Phase ll Remodel. "We are delighted to receive this award and move forward on the project," said Linda Mills, executive director. Construction has begun with concrete work and plumbing. Once completed, First Step Housing will have four bedrooms, a shared kitchen/dining and laundry space. This housing is for temporary living while the participants have the support of staff and community to overcome obstacles they face in trying to stabilize their housing need.

First Call for Help was established in 1996 and is committed to assisting others who are in crisis and need.

"Midwest Energy is a customer-owned electric and natural gas cooperative, serving 93,000 customers in 40 counties in central and western Kansas. Our mission is to provide safe, reliable and efficient energy services. We strive to deliver innovative, affordable and environmentally sound solutions as well as foster leadership and growth throughout our region. The Midwest Energy Community Fund was created in 2005. Five committees of Midwest Energy customers determine who receives the awards and can direct funds to activities that focus on youth, arts, education, libraries, community events or other priorities they choose."