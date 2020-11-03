On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 report stated Ford County added 43 new cases, with a case rate of 103.8 per 1,000 people.

There were 68 new tests conducted, with a testing rate of 345.3 per 1,000 people.

There were two new hospitalizations, one new intensive care admission and two new patient discharges.

Manor of the Plains in Dodge City said Friday it had three employees test positive for the coronavirus, with 66 employees testing negative and another employee testing positive on Saturday.

"We will continue to monitor residents for signs and symptoms and continue employee surveillance testing as scheduled Nov. 2 and 4," Manor of the Plains marketing director Brittany Gladbach said. "In addition, they recommended suspending communal dining and group activities and continuing to limit visitation to outdoor visits, weather permitting."

On Monday, the KDHE report added 57 new cases in Ford County with a case rate of 105.5 per 1,000 people.

There were 149 new tests conducted for a testing rate of 349.7 per 1,000 people.

There were no new hospitalizations over the weekend, and the death rate remains unknown.

